Planning to take a break from your hectic work schedule? Want to stay away from the cacophony of busy city life on the New Year's Eve? Or, want to spend a vibrant nightlife on the December 31?

Thanks to Google's year-end data list, now we are aware of the most searched destinations of 2017. And, it seems like a perfect compilation for every kind of traveller as the list contains some popular tourist spots and even some lesser known destinations as well.

Take a look at the list of the most googled holiday destinations is out and the places are beyond magnificent.

Las Vegas

No city celebrates New Year with as much enthusiasm as Las Vegas. The city is widely popular for its vibrant nightlife.

Las Vegas
Hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip are seen from the observation deck of the Stratosphere Casino Hotel November 29, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Barcelona

Located in Spain, New Year's Eve in Barcelona offers options for any taste with its lively beaches and impressive architecture.

Barcelona
La Sagrada Familia' stands over residential buildings on October 26, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain.David Ramos/Getty Images

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

The coastal city of United State of America offers one of the best boardwalks in the country apart from its vibrant beach life.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaPixabay

Aspen, Colorado

It is America's one of the popular skiing destinations and the best option for every winter lovers.

Aspen, Colorado
Aspen, ColoradoPixabay

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Relaxing beach days to wild nights as the Dominican Republic is best place to ring in the New Year.

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Maldives

Made up of countless islands, The Republic of Maldives is a favourite romantic getaway and remains in the top search for every honeymoon goers for its beautiful water resorts.

Maldives
Waters villas along the beach on February 2nd 2016 at Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi, Maldives. Most Chinese visiting the Maldives spend two nights in the water villas followed by two nights in the beach villas.Giulio Di Sturco/Getty Images

Turks and Caicos

This magical place is quite popular among the Hollywood celebs for its calmness and serenity.

Turks and Caicos
Turks and CaicosPixabay

Bali

After Maldives, this Indonesian island has been very popular among the newly-weds for its luxurious resorts, beautiful beaches and coral reefs.

Bali
A tourist sunbathes on Sanur beach August 10, 2003 in Bali, Indonesia. Bali depends on tourism which has picked up only slightly since last year's terrorist attack. After a car bomb exploded at a luxury hotel in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta on August 5th the Balinese are again worried about further revenge attacks after the recent death sentence verdict on Amrozi, one of the key players in the Bali bombing.Paula Bronstein/ Getty Images

Cancún, Mexico

This city in Mexico is apt for resort-destined tourists, looking for a little relaxation and quality time with the dear ones.

Cancún, Mexico
Cancún, MexicoPixabay

Bermuda

This is a paradise for every beach lovers. The candy-coloured beaches will leave you absolutely awestruck.

Bermuda
BermudaPixabay