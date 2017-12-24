Planning to take a break from your hectic work schedule? Want to stay away from the cacophony of busy city life on the New Year's Eve? Or, want to spend a vibrant nightlife on the December 31?

Thanks to Google's year-end data list, now we are aware of the most searched destinations of 2017. And, it seems like a perfect compilation for every kind of traveller as the list contains some popular tourist spots and even some lesser known destinations as well.

Take a look at the list of the most googled holiday destinations is out and the places are beyond magnificent.

Las Vegas

No city celebrates New Year with as much enthusiasm as Las Vegas. The city is widely popular for its vibrant nightlife.

Barcelona

Located in Spain, New Year's Eve in Barcelona offers options for any taste with its lively beaches and impressive architecture.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

The coastal city of United State of America offers one of the best boardwalks in the country apart from its vibrant beach life.

Aspen, Colorado

It is America's one of the popular skiing destinations and the best option for every winter lovers.

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Relaxing beach days to wild nights as the Dominican Republic is best place to ring in the New Year.

Maldives

Made up of countless islands, The Republic of Maldives is a favourite romantic getaway and remains in the top search for every honeymoon goers for its beautiful water resorts.

Turks and Caicos

This magical place is quite popular among the Hollywood celebs for its calmness and serenity.

Bali

After Maldives, this Indonesian island has been very popular among the newly-weds for its luxurious resorts, beautiful beaches and coral reefs.

Cancún, Mexico

This city in Mexico is apt for resort-destined tourists, looking for a little relaxation and quality time with the dear ones.

Bermuda

This is a paradise for every beach lovers. The candy-coloured beaches will leave you absolutely awestruck.