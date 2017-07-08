If you are bored amidst the tall buildings, luxurious hotels and nightlife of Bengaluru, and have an interest in nature, adventures and wildlife, you should certainly pack your bags for a break.

Gokarna and Hampi are two of the most popular locations that people think of when planning a trip from Bengaluru. However, we bring to you a list of seven lesser-known weekend getaways from Bengaluru which will be perfect for this season:

Mullayanagiri

Located in the Chandra Dhrona Hill Ranges of the Western Ghats, Mullayanagiri is the highest peak in Karnataka. With a height of 1,925 metres (6,316 ft), it is one of the highest peaks between the Himalayas and the Nilgiris.

Mullayanagiri is one of the best trekking places in Karnataka and South India. The sunset presents a spectacular view from the peak.

Doddamakali

If you want to spend some time in the lap of nature, this is the place. Charming landscapes and nature camping can be your perfect weekend getaway as it is just some 100 kms away from the city.

Kudremukh

This place is a paradise for nature lovers and trekkers. The name Kuduremukha means 'horse-face' in Kannada and refers to a particular picturesque view of a side of the mountain that resembles a horse's face.

Kemmangundi

At 1,434 metres above sea level, Kemmannugundi is a hill station Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district. This was the summer retreat of Krishnaraja Wodeyar IV and as a mark of respect to the king, it is also known as Sri Krishnarajendra Hill Station.

Hebbe Falls

Hebbe Falls is around 10kms away from Kemmangundi and is considered one of the most picturesque tourist spots in Chikmagalur, Karnataka. The option of trekking is available, but the place is filled with leeches especially in the rainy season. The best option is to take a government approved forest jeep which goes through private estates. The last kilometre needs to be trekked to reach the falls.

Datta Peeta

Datta Peeta, which is also known as the Chandra Drona Parvatha, is in the Baba Budan Giri range and there are three caves which make it one of the most popular tourist spots. Some believe that the cave was the shrine of Dattatreya -- an incarnation of the Divine Trinity Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. Some also believe that a Sufi saint named Baba Budan was seen in the cave.

Kunti Betta

This is some 130 kms from Bengaluru and is best for adventurists. This place is also known as Pandavapura which means the Town of Pandavas. A trek is ideal for both domestic and international trekkers; nature lovers, thrill-seeking couples and backpackers will enjoy this adventure.