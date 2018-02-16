With the launch of every new product, companies tend to offer some attractive discounts to motivate early buyers. Xiaomi is doing the same with its critically-acclaimed Redmi Note 5 Pro as well as the Redmi Note 5 in India.

Two most disruptive companies, one on the smartphone side and the other on the telecom side, have come together to give a compelling offer to buyers of the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Xiaomi and Reliance Jio have partnered to bring the "Jio #GiveMe5 Offer" to customers, which gives buyers cashback worth Rs 2,200 and up to 4.5TB 4G data with the handsets.

Let's give you the fine-print details that matter. Under the "Jio #GiveMe5 Offer" scheme, Reliance Jio will give Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro customers 44 cashback vouchers worth Rs 50 each. But customers can redeem each voucher with the recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299. If that doesn't sound as appealing, wait till you hear the details of double data as a part of the "Jio #GiveMe5 Offer".

Customers will be pleased to know that if they are recharging with plans priced at Rs 198 and above, Jio will offer a total of up to 4.5TB of 4G data for the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers. Jio is known to partner with OEMs on various data and cashback schemes, but this one is truly one of its kind.

To put that in perspective, three recharges with 750GB FUP worth Rs 9,999 will get you that amount of data. The offer can be availed only on the first three recharges.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available exclusively on Flipkart from February 22. The Redmi Note 5 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant, while the 4GB + 64GB configuration model costs Rs 11,999. The cashback will effectively lower the cost of the phones to Rs 7,799 and Rs 9,799, respectively.

The same goes for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant and Rs 16,999 for the high-end model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. In terms of specs, the Redmi Note 5 Pro seems like it's worth every buck.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a 5.99-inch FullHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon 636 chipset, dual cameras with 12MP + 5MP setup at the back and a 20MP front-facing camera.

The Redmi Note 5 is a toned-down version, with a Snapdragon 625 chipset, a single 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front snapper. The display is the same as the one found on the "Pro" model.

Both smartphones are powered by a 4,000mAh battery, run MIUI 9, and have a fingerprint scanner, a microUSB port for charging, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for connectivity.