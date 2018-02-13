HMD Global will be pulling a Samsung this year, as the holding company of the Nokia brand will be sharing its launch event date with the world's biggest smartphone manufacturer on February 25, a day ahead of MWC 2018.

At the launch event, the Finnish company is expected to launch a slew of smartphones including its 2018 flagship Nokia 9 aka Nokia 8 Sirocco (a revival of Nokia 8800 Sirocco), Nokia 7 Plus and the Android Go-based Nokia 1. The event will also mark the global debut of Nokia 6 (2018), the revamped version of the Nokia 6 that was launched in China in January this year. But if you're keen to know when these phones will be headed to India, a new report suggests Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 9 and Nokia 1 will be released in India in April.

The NokiaPowerUser report citing retail sources claims that Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 1 and Nokia 8 Sirocco, which could be the Nokia 9 according to some reports are "release candidates" for the Indian market and will be launched "one-by-one" starting April.

The sources further claim that these devices will be joined by 1-2 more devices around the same time. But, they didn't reveal the handsets names. Our guess is the Nokia 3310 4G could be one of the unnamed devices. The sources do not reveal a special timeline for the releases as well.

However, the timeline suggested by the report does not come as a surprise as we have seen such "waits" before with Samsung and other manufacturers. That said, this is just speculation and HMD Global hasn't yet made an official announcement on this, but we will get to know that for sure in the coming days.

Meanwhile, talking about the upcoming devices, the Nokia 6 (2018), as mentioned earlier has already been launched in China earlier this year. The devices come packed with a 5.5-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 630 chipset, 4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB storage, 16MP rear camera, 8MP selfie camera and a 3000mAh battery with fast charging support.

The global version called the Nokia 6.1, which will be launched at the February 25 event, is said to come with 3GB of RAM, as suggested by a recent GeekBench listing.

The Nokia 1, as we already know from previous leaks, will be the first Android Go smartphone. The phone will be an entry-level device which will boast of an HD (720p) display, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 chipset and could be priced around Rs 5,500 – Rs 6,500.

As for the Nokia 9, the device could be named as the Nokia 8 Sirocco when launched as suggested by various reports. The Nokia 8 Sirocco's specs were leaked recently. The device is said to be Nokia's upcoming flagship and will come with a 5.5-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 845 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of native storage.

