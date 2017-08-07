With the pricing that starts at Rs 14.95 lakh and goes up to Rs 20.65 ex-showroom Delhi, the Compass has certainly become the talk of the automobile industry. Jeep India definitely has a winner in Compass and the mounting bookings clarify it.

On the flip side, prospective Compass buyers need to be quick in placing their orders. The waiting period for the Compass has already stretched to nearly five months, reports Rushlane. At the time of launch on July 31, Jeep India revealed that it has received over 5,000 bookings. With a competitive price range, the number of bookings is increasing and the queue is only getting longer.

The company has commenced deliveries of the Compass on Sunday (August 6). It presently delivers diesel manual transmission variants which are the most in demand. Deliveries of the petrol automatic transmission variants have been streamlined closer to Diwali. Jeep India is also set to expand its dealer network to 60 by the end of this calendar year.

For those waiting for the diesel automatic, reports say the launch will take place in early 2018. The diesel automatic will be pricier than the current top variant priced at Rs 20.65 lakh.

Jeep offers Compass in both petrol and diesel mills. The 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill develops 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol belts out 1,597bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic are offered with the petrol mill.

The aggressively priced Jeep Compass goes up against Mahindra XUV500 and Hyundai Tucson while the bigger variants also pose a challenge to Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.