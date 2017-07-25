Adventures are best captured in action cameras that can withstand the most extreme conditions and deliver moments worth lasting. GoPro capitalised on that particular demand of consumers and launched a series of action cameras over the years. When we think of an action camera, we think GoPro, but times have changed and so has the competition.

New companies have come up with action cameras to beat GoPro at its own game. The best weapon these new companies have chosen is affordable pricing. Yi Technologies, which is known mainly for being a Xiaomi subsidiary outside China, has an impressive product portfolio in India.

Yi Technologies made its debut in India with a series of action and home security cameras. The action cameras by Yi are particularly interesting considering their specs and prices. Yi has partnered with Amazon.in for the exclusive sale of its products in India.

Yi's action camera portfolio currently includes 8 models, and they are:

YI 88012 Action Camera (Black) YI 4K Sports and Action Video Camera (Night Black) YI Action Camera with Selfie Stick & Bluetooth Remote (Black) YI 4K Sports and Action Video Camera (White Pearl) YI 4K Action Camera with Selfie Stick & Bluetooth Remote (Night Black) YI Action Camera (White) YI 4K Action Camera with Waterproof Case Night Black YI 4K Action Camera with Selfie Stick & Bluetooth Remote (Pearl White)

Yi also launched home security cameras, which are equally impressive. There are three variants of security cameras to choose from as listed below:

YI Home Camera Wireless IP Security Surveillance System (White) YI Dome Camera Wireless IP Security Surveillance System with 720p HD Night Vision YI Home Camera Wireless IP Security Surveillance System (Black)

Yi's action cameras are led by the flagship YI 4K Action Camera, which costs Rs. 17,990. If that price tag seems high, take a look at the specs it has to offer.

YI 4K Action Camera sports a 12MP Sony IMX377 image sensor with f/2.8 aperture and it can record 4K at 30fps videos at 60mbps. It is powered by Ambarella A9SE75 chipset, sports a 2.19-inch LCD display, and has dual microphones, a 1,400mAh battery, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0. With these specs, it competes against the likes of GoPro Hero 4, which costs Rs. 50,270.

There's a base model costing Rs. 6,990 – the Yi Acton Camera, which has a 16MP Sony IMX206 sensor and Amarelle A7LS image processing chipset.