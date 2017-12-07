The season for weddings is here and many pretty ladies must be perplexed as to what to wear while still keeping themselves warm this winter. Although heavy traditional weaves and colourful embroideries are mostly seen on weddings, a lot of focus should be put on the fabric and pattern style during winter wedding.

Celebrities are often looked upon for their onscreen dressing styles and so, here are some of the wedding style tips from popular TV actresses. From choosing a wise outfit, makeup to putting out the perfect hairdo for the ceremony, here is the complete guide from celebrities.

Ishqbaaaz actress Additi Gupta:

"You can mix and match beautiful western tops in your wardrobe with ethnic outfits to create some out of the world winter wedding dresses. The Indian outfits like lehengas, anarkalis and salwar suits look incomplete without a stole. The stole can be replaced with beautiful shawls to stay warm during cold winter nights. Karachi dupatta with woollen thread work will look mesmerising, when thrown over any matched outfit. I feel winters are best to flaunt with a lil heavy makeup."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame said that Anarkalis, churidar pants and stole make for perfect winter wedding dresses. Anarkali look works better with well-paired jackets or shawls.

Loud makeup works better during winters, deep eye-makeup or lip colour can be flaunted in this season. As for hairstyles, one can keep them open or curls may help one look special.

Tejasswi Prakash:

"The dhoti style has found itself a place in sari-drapes as well! And of course, they are unique for attending a wedding night. We can choose to wear bangles and jhumka (earings). Makeup shades and a good hairstyle can help us look gorgeous. But make sure to wear that innocent smile."

Mahika Sharma:

"We can go wearing long sleeves and other winter-ready full sleeved pattern outfits. I would especially love white full sleeved blouse and Sari which would be a bright colour. Similar patterns are sure to keep wedding events cheerful. We can wear just bangles and long jhumka. Make up would be very fine with glossy eyes and dark lips and let your hair open. I'm sure it will make us look simply unique."

Sara Khan:

"There are super trending and you get to see minimal fashion statement is the key to dressing all smart and elegant. Go for full sleeves in heavy embroidery or just pretty cuffs embroidered or just butties scattered or keep them plain with a big butta on shoulder. Try applying highlighted makeup and feel open hair are best for winter. Wear a smile and charm the occasion your way."

Helly Shah feels that crop tops that double up as blouses and floral skirts that are used as lehengas are super comfort and fashionable. To give a stylish look for a wedding night, one can use highlighted makeup and can keep hair open.

Tanya Sharma says outfits with western silhouettes, jackets or tunics with leggings, trousers or dhoti pants, long skirts paired with trendy winter blouses and floor-length gowns are a few wonderful Indian winter wedding dresses. For makeup, one can use blushes, lip colour or deep eye paints and can keep hair opens and flaunt with either straight or curls.

Dolly Sohi:

"One should go for layering styles like jacket style lehenga choli or jacket style salwar kameez to keep you warm and also the jacket or cape style over wear blouse on sarees. This is the most trending look gives you more volume of fabric to cover up during the chilly weathers. Wear a bright makeup with glossy eyes and dark lips and flaunt with open hair. For sure one will look unique and stylish."