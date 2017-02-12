Planned Parenthood supporters and opponents march across US

  • February 12, 2017 16:59 IST
    By Reuters
Anti-abortion groups and Planned Parenthood supporters took to the streets across the US. Pro-lifers organised demonstrations at more than 200 Planned Parenthood locations.They want US President Donald Trump to stop federal funding to the women’s health provider.Supporters of Planned Parenthood staged around 150 counter-protests. Planned Parenthood offers health services including birth control, STI tests, cancer screening for men and women, and abortions.
