Amazon Prime Video's February content is overloaded with movies and TV shows. February brings some much-anticipated movies and TV for its members including Amazon's Original series The Collection, the new seasons of 24: Legacy, Bates Motel, and movies including Doctor Strange and some James Bond flicks. Members can either live stream or download the content at no additional cost.
Also read: Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017: Here are best Moto offers and deals for you
Alongside, FX's hit drama The Americans' Season 4 and the Season 5 of Bates Motel will also be coming to Prime. Hosted by Sir David Attenborough, BBC's nature drama series Planet Earth II will be available on the platform as well.
Adding to that, movies like Legion, The Edge of Seventeen, Desierto which will be available soon to the Prime subscribers.
Check the complete list of what Amazon is bringing in February below.
Amazon Prime - TV
Feb. 7
Creative Galaxy Heart Day Special (Amazon Original)
Feb. 10
The Collection Season 1 (Amazon Original)
Feb. 15
The Americans Season 4
Feb. 21
The Tunnel
Amazon Prime - Movies
Feb 1.
Into the Wild
Thelma & Louise
Teen Wolf (1985)
My King
Nuts!
Hook
Forces of Nature
Care Bears Movie
Dead Heat
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Drop Zone
Escape from Alcatraz
The Firm
Frankie & Johnny (1991)
Goldfinger
Hoosiers
I Went Down
Judgement Day
Kiss the Bride
The Living Daylights
Live and Let Die
Man with the Golden Gun
Margin Call
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
Payback
Pretty in Pink
Rob Roy
The Running Man
Sabrina (1954)
Sabrina (1995)
Soapdish
The Spy Who Loved Me
Untamed Heart
Wild Bill
The World is Not Enough
You Only Live Twice
Feb. 4
Yellowbird
Feb. 6
Hostile Border
Feb. 15
American Teen
Feb. 16
Author: The JT Leroy Story (Amazon Original)
Feb. 24
10 Cloverfield Lane
Feb. 26
Touched With Fire
Feb. 27
Captain Fantastic
Havana Motor Club
Amazon Video - TV
Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern Season 20 (Feb. 1)
Steven Universe Season 6 (Feb. 2)
Mighty Magiswords Season 2 (Feb. 4)
The Dead Files Season 10 (Feb. 5)
24: Legacy Season 1 (Feb. 6)
The Detour Season 2 (Feb. 6)
MasterChef Junior Season 5 (Feb. 10)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Season 1 (Feb. 16)
Planet Earth II Season 1 (Feb. 19)
Bates Motel Season 5 (Feb. 21)
Amazon Video - Movies
The Edge of Seventeen (Jan. 31)
The Dead Files (Feb. 5)
Desierto (Feb. 7)
Legion (Feb. 9)
Doctor Strange (Feb. 14)
Amazon Channels
Feb. 12
Girls Season 6 (HBO)
Last Week Tonight Season 4 (HBO)
Feb. 19
Billions Season 2 (Showtime)
Big Little Lies Season 1 (HBO)