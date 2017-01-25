Amazon Prime Video's February content is overloaded with movies and TV shows. February brings some much-anticipated movies and TV for its members including Amazon's Original series The Collection, the new seasons of 24: Legacy, Bates Motel, and movies including Doctor Strange and some James Bond flicks. Members can either live stream or download the content at no additional cost.

Alongside, FX's hit drama The Americans' Season 4 and the Season 5 of Bates Motel will also be coming to Prime. Hosted by Sir David Attenborough, BBC's nature drama series Planet Earth II will be available on the platform as well.

Adding to that, movies like Legion, The Edge of Seventeen, Desierto which will be available soon to the Prime subscribers.

Check the complete list of what Amazon is bringing in February below.

Amazon Prime - TV

Feb. 7

Creative Galaxy Heart Day Special (Amazon Original)

Feb. 10

The Collection Season 1 (Amazon Original)

Feb. 15

The Americans Season 4

Feb. 21

The Tunnel

Amazon Prime - Movies

Feb 1.

Into the Wild

Thelma & Louise

Teen Wolf (1985)

My King

Nuts!

Hook

Forces of Nature

Care Bears Movie

Dead Heat

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Drop Zone

Escape from Alcatraz

The Firm

Frankie & Johnny (1991)

Goldfinger

Hoosiers

I Went Down

Judgement Day

Kiss the Bride

The Living Daylights

Live and Let Die

Man with the Golden Gun

Margin Call

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

Payback

Pretty in Pink

Rob Roy

The Running Man

Sabrina (1954)

Sabrina (1995)

Soapdish

The Spy Who Loved Me

Untamed Heart

Wild Bill

The World is Not Enough

You Only Live Twice

Feb. 4

Yellowbird

Feb. 6

Hostile Border

Feb. 15

American Teen

Feb. 16

Author: The JT Leroy Story (Amazon Original)

Feb. 24

10 Cloverfield Lane

Feb. 26

Touched With Fire

Feb. 27

Captain Fantastic

Havana Motor Club

Amazon Video - TV

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern Season 20 (Feb. 1)

Steven Universe Season 6 (Feb. 2)

Mighty Magiswords Season 2 (Feb. 4)

The Dead Files Season 10 (Feb. 5)

24: Legacy Season 1 (Feb. 6)

The Detour Season 2 (Feb. 6)

MasterChef Junior Season 5 (Feb. 10)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Season 1 (Feb. 16)

Planet Earth II Season 1 (Feb. 19)

Bates Motel Season 5 (Feb. 21)

Amazon Video - Movies

The Edge of Seventeen (Jan. 31)

The Dead Files (Feb. 5)

Desierto (Feb. 7)

Legion (Feb. 9)

Doctor Strange (Feb. 14)

Amazon Channels

Feb. 12

Girls Season 6 (HBO)

Last Week Tonight Season 4 (HBO)

Feb. 19

Billions Season 2 (Showtime)

Big Little Lies Season 1 (HBO)