On Sunday, a Russian defence ministry plane Tu-154 headed to Hmeymim air base in Syria crashed after a refuelling stop at Sochi, off the Black Sea coast. The plane disappeared from the radars shortly after taking off from Sochi, TASS, Russian news agency reported.

The entire 92 people on board plane, including the 84 passengers and eight crew members, are feared dead. The passengers list included servicemen, journalists, famous Russian army choir, and Elizaveta Glink, executive director of a charity fund. Glink was famously known as Dr Liza.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a state commission to investigate the Tu-154 plane crash. It will be headed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

As the year 2016 ends, let's have a look at the other plane crashes reported this year around the world.

January 8 - West Air Sweden Flight 294, a Bombardier CRJ200 cargo freighter, crashes near Akkajaure in Sweden. Two crew members on board were killed.

February 24 - Tara Air Flight 193, a DHC-6 Twin Otter, crashes after confronting a storm in Nepal's Myagdi district. All 23 on board were killed.

February 26 – Air Kasthamandap crash-lands in Nepal, trying to make an emergency landing, injuring nine passengers and killing two crew members.

March 9 - True Aviation Ltd's Antonov AN-26, a cargo plane, crashed after taking off from Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Both the crew members were killed.

March 19 - Flydubai Flight 98, a Boeing 737-800, crashes as it tried landing in poor weather at Rostov-on-Don, Russia. It killed all 62 people on board.

April 13 - Sunbird Aviation flight crashed short of the runway while it tried to land at Kiunga, Papua New Guinea. It killed all the 12 people on board.

May 18 - Silk Way Airlines' Antonov An-12, a cargo plane, crashed after an engine failure, killing 11 and injuring two.

May 19 - EgyptAir Flight 804, an Airbus A320, crashes into eastern Mediterranean Sea, killing all the 56 passengers and 10 crew members. The probe has revealed traces of explosives on the bodies of those killed.

November 28 - LaMia Airlines Flight 2933, an Avro RJ85, crashed at Cerro Gordo en route to Medellín, Colombia. The plane was carrying Brazilian football team Chapecoense, who were to play the first leg of the 2016 Copa Sudamericana Finals against Colombian team Atlético Nacional. Out of the 77 passengers and crew, only six survived (two crewmembers, three players and one journalist). All the remaining 71 people were killed.

December 7 - Pakistan International Airlines Flight 661, an ATR-42-500, crashes at Havelian, while it was en-route from Chitral to Islamabad. All the 42 passengers and six crew were killed. On the passenger list was a popular singer-turned-preacher Junaid Jamshed, who was travelling with his wife Nayha Junaid and family.

December 20 - Aerosucre Flight 4544, a Boeing 727-200, crashed after it failed to take off from Puerto Carreño en route to Bogota, Colombia. Of the six crew member on board, only one survived.