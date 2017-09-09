Placebo singer Stefan Olsdal spoke out in support of same-sex marriage during a concert in Melbourne, Australia. He asked the audience to chant: fork you, Margaret Court, the venue of the concert. Margaret Court Court Arena namesake, an Australian tennis champion, spoke out against same-sex marriage recently. Australia will decide soon whether to change marriage laws to make same-sex marriage legal.
Placebo swears at concert venue to support same-sex marriage
- September 9, 2017 20:22 IST
