It has been a majorly disappointing run for Telugu Titans in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2017 home stretch at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The hosts have been destroyed both internally and externally so far.

Titans, led by the mercurial Rahul Chaudhari, have lost four home matches consecutively, winning just once -- against Tamil Thalaivas in the season 5 opener.

Can they bow out on a high? That remains the big question for now. Citizens of Hyderabad and fans of Telugu Titans want nothing but a win in their final home match of the PKL 2017 season on Thursday August 3.

The home side clash swords with defending champions Patna Pirates. Needless to say how difficult a challenge that is!

The Pro Kabaddi giants are facing each other twice in a span of five days, thanks to the introduction of a new and complicated format from this time around. Also, fatigue is at an all-time high and the Titans are surely experiencing that early on, giving a eye-opener to the rest of the teams who await home matches.

At home, every team has to participate in six matches and that is one match everyday.

Telugu Titans suffered a 29-35 defeat against Patna Pirates on July 29. The likes of Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunke and Vishal Bharadwaj gave good performances but they couldn't cope up against the resistance put forward by the Pirates, who are looking for a hat-trick of Pro Kabaddi titles this time around.

Pardeep Narwal, picking up a total of 15 points, remained exceptionally good for the away team and the likes of Monu Goyat and Vishal Mane also remained impressive.

Pirates are definitely favourites by a long margin for Thursday's rematch, but can the home team have their final hurrah?

Squads

Telugu Titans: Rahul Chaudhari (C), Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari ,Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R.

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar.

Match schedule

Date : August 3

: August 3 Time : 8 pm IST

: 8 pm IST Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Where to watch live

TV - Star Sports 2/HD

Live streaming - Hotstar

Live scores - Twitter