In the latest development in the rape case of Piyush Sahdev, popularly known as Samay in the hit show Beyhadh, the court has granted bail to the actor.

A source told Tellychakkar.com: "The accuser was in a relationship with Piyush for a long time and even shared an intimate relationship. To accuse him of rape is unjustified so far. Investigation on the case is on and Piyush will have to be present as and when the court hearing is held. As of now, he is granted bail."

Piyush was in judicial custody at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after his bail plea got rejected initially.

It was just a few weeks ago that the medical test reports reportedly indicted Piyush and charge-sheet was also said to have been prepared.

For the uninitiated, Piyush was arrested on November 22 on charges of rape under section 376 of the IPC after an actress registered a case against him.

It was reported that the actor, who had played key roles in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev as Lord Ram, was two-timing his rumoured girlfriend from his former show with another TV actress.

A source had told the Times of India: "Piyush recently went for a holiday with the actress where he got sexually involved with her. After coming back, he chose to end the relationship. Meanwhile, she had become a little serious about him. But with his negligent behaviour, she got irked. Piyush blackmailed her, threatening to leak obscene pictures of her over the internet. The actress paid no heed to him. This irked Piyush who actually leaked a few pictures."