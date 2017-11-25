Piyush Sachdev, who is popularly known as Samay in hit show Beyhadh, was arrested on November 22 on charges of rape under IPC section 376 after an actress registered a case against him.

Piyush is currently in remand and was produced before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai on the same day. While there were reports that the actor's father and estranged wife Akangsha Rawat was unaware of his arrest, Piyush's sister Meher Vij was shocked with the news.

Meher, who recently played the protoganist's mother in Secret Superstar, claims that she isn't touch with her brother ever since he got married. "I have got to know this from you. When did this happen. I don't know anything at all," a shocked Meher told the Times of India.

She continued: "You know I haven't been able to get in touch with my father too, so I do not know anything about this. Actually, Piyush and I haven't been in touch at all ever since he got married. His wife had some issues so I chose to back off. Whatever contact we have had, has been only through our father since then."

It has been reported that Piyush was two timing his rumoured girlfriend from his former show with another TV actress.

A source told the daily: "Piyush recently went for a holiday with the actress where he got sexually involved with her. After coming back, he chose to end the relationship. Meanwhile, she had become a little serious about him. But with his negligent behaviour, she got irked. Piyush blackmailed her, threatening to leak obscene pictures of her over the internet. The actress paid no heed to him. This irked Piyush who actually leaked a few pictures."

Besides Beyhadh, Piyush had played key roles in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev as Lord Rama and as Aman Mathur in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya.