Sunny Leone has never failed to disappoint her fans with her sensuous dance moves in Bollywood item numbers. Recently, she appeared in Baadshaho's song, Piya More, opposite Emraan Hashmi and the duo's chemistry will set your heart racing.

Not only Sunny looks gorgeous, but she has killed it with her sexy moves. The song shows Emraan entering the dance bar where Sunny is seen shaking a leg to Piya More. Then, the heat between the two intensifies.

Sunny doing an item number after Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. In Raees, her Laila O Laila moves gained immense appreciation from all quarters. Now, she has nailed it again in the Ajay Devgn-starrer as well.

Baadshaho, a Milan Luthria-directed film, sets the clock back to the emergency period of the mid-70s in India. It was a tough time for citizens of the country.

The state of emergency was issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352(1) of the Constitution, and lasted for 21 months, from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977.

The flick has Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal in lead roles. Sunny is just doing the item song.

The Baby Doll diva will also be seen in an item number in Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi. Titled Trippy Trippy, the piece will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and will be shot next month.

Sunny told Mumbai Mirror: "I have been working on it with Omung (Kumar) sir and Ganesh sir. Rehearsals have already started. Ganesh sir, who is a hard taskmaster, has given me some really complicated steps, I'm trying my best to master them. The look, it's very different from anything you've seen before. It's a peppy track which youngsters will enjoy. I can see a lot of them copying the moves."