Pixel users reporting installation errors with Google's July security update

Google has rolled out the Android 7.1.2 July security patch for a bunch of Pixel and Nexus devices, including Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus Player, Nexus 6 and Nexus 9. The update is restricted to Android Nougat users only and it will not be available for download on devices running Android O developer preview.

According to the official Google support document, the latest security patch fixes 43 issues in the update dated July 1 2017, and 96 from the one dated July 5 2017. Unlike the previous monthly update that resolved major issues on the Pixel devices, the latest update is meant just for security fixes.

Apart from patching up known security vulnerabilities, the update also brings several minor performance improvements to the table.

Interested users may go ahead and download the update manually via the device settings as follows: Go to Settings > About device and tap on Software update.

Alternatively, users may download the appropriate OTA files and factory images based on the model numbers for each Pixel and Nexus handset, using the links provided below (courtesy of 9to5Google):

For instructions on installing the OTA or factory image file, head over to the Google developers site.

Pixel users reporting installation errors

In related news, several Pixel users have reportedly complained of installation errors and issues with updating their device with the July security patch from Google. The complaints have been posted on both Google Product Forums and Reddit. Google has acknowledged the issue with the latest update and confirmed that it is currently working on it.

It is now evident that the issue is isolated to certain units running on T-Mobile, Rogers and Project Fi, wherein the problematic update build number has been identified as 'NKG47M'. Quite strangely, the Pixel XL devices are apparently unaffected with their update size said to be around 70.1MB as opposed to Pixel's update size of 61.1MB.