Pixel Pictures, one of the leading TV production houses in South India, will be diversifying their production offerings into fiction and other domains from March.

The TV production house had launched a new crime-based show in February, and will be now entering the fiction domain with a new series in March. Pixel is also planning a new, unique talk show currently in pre-production stage.

Shantam Papam, a show based on true crime stories, had gone on air on February 11. The hour-long show is being aired thrice a week on Colors Super, and features stories primarily from Karnataka.

Pixel, who first entered TV production industry in 2013, is best known for adapting international game-based reality shows to regional audiences. The company has produced Dancing Star (adapted from BBC's Strictly Come Dancing) and Super Minute (from Shine International's Minute To Win It) for Colors Kannada. It also successfully produced the first season of Minute to Win It for Mazhavil Manorama in Malayalam in 2016, marking the production house's lead entry in Kerala.

Pixel has also won the mandate to produce Super Minute for the third consecutive season. The show hosted by Golden Star Ganesh, which follows a new 'team-oriented' format in 2017, began on February 18. The first set of episodes will see 16 TV celebrity teams playing in a knock-out format. The winning team will donate the prize money to five-year-old Piyush, who is fighting Leukemia.

These new programs mark the company's first steps towards delivering their creative offerings across various entertainment domains and regional markets.

"Pixel started with game-based reality shows back in 2013, when this was relatively unknown show format. The success of this has given us great confidence, and we are looking forward to spreading our creative wings into other domains. We are very excited about the line-up of shows in the upcoming months, and believe that the audiences are looking forward to such content," Pixel Pictures CEO Prashanti Malisetti.

More details regarding the upcoming series and talk show will be announced shortly. The series will also launch two talented new faces to Kannada audiences.

Pixel is currently holding special acting workshops for the crew and cast of the show before the show goes on air.