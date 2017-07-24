For several months, rumours were rife that Google's 2017-series Pixel phones would come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core similar to many rival brands such as OnePlus 5 and Samsung Galaxy S8 series. But, now a new report has emerged that says otherwise.

Technology blog, FudZilla has claimed that Google Pixel 2 series will house Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 836 octa-core CPU. As the numerical chronology says, it is an advanced version of the Snapdragon 835 and is certain to come with an extra power and also bring efficiency in terms of power consumption in the phone.

Though there is no valid proof to ascertain the credibility of the report, the theory of Google Pixel 2 having Snapdragon 836 is not that far-fetched.

If we wind back the clock by a year, Google's first generation Pixel phone did surprise many with Snapdragon 821 CPU. It was an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 820, which was found in rival brands.

With that move, Google gave itself leverage over the competitors and also make a valid claim to convince buyers that its Pixel phones had the latest hardware in the market.

The second generation Pixel series phones are expected to make its debut around October and November.

Google Pixel 2 series: All you need to know

As per the information we have gathered so far, Google will launch a 4.97-inch Pixel code-named Walleye and a 6.0-inch Pixel XL code-named Taimen.

Taimen is expected to have 5.99-inch (diagonal) QHD (2560x1440p) OLED display (made by LG) with thin bezels (very less space between the edge and screen). On the back, it is said to have dual-tone glass and metal finish seen in the 2016-series models. But, the glass will cover only the top-most part, while most of the rear will have metal and fingerprint sensor will be out of glass enclosure.

Under-the-hood, It is expected to come packed with 128GB storage, 4GB RAM, single primary camera on the back with dual-tone LED flash and Snapdragon 836 octa-core processor.

On the other hand, generic Google Pixel phone is said to have almost the same exterior looks as the 2016-series generic 5.0-inch Pixel phone. But the key difference is that the device might be devoid of 3.5mm audio jack port, as Google intends to use the additional space for stereo speakers. It is also expected to sport a full HD display (1920x1080p) and come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Keep an eye on this space for latest news on Google products.