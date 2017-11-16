Disney-Pixar's animated comedy film Coco has been released in Mexico and it has already broken all the previous box office records. As measured by the local currency, the movie has become the highest grossing movies of all time.

Coco is set to release in the United States on November 22. Prior to that, the animated movie was premiered at the Morella Film Festival.

Meanwhile, the movie has been intentionally released in Mexico by Disney on October 27, so that it could coincide with the Dia De Muertos celebrations which have been portrayed in the movie as well.

As noted by Variety, Coco has grossed 824 million pesos ($43.1 million) within the first 19 days. Given that, it will swiftly break the previous record of The Avengers which earned a total of 827 million pesos five years ago during its entire run.

Directed by Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina, Coco is yet to be released worldwide. It will be released in China, Russia and the United Kingdom on November 23, 24 and December 8 respectively.

Watch the trailer here.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the Disney-Pixar movie has been rated at 96% fresh. Besides this, the movie is likely to run for the Oscar contention this year in the Best Animated Feature category.

Coco's official synopsis reads here.

"Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colourful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. Character actress Renée Victor also joins the cast as Abuelita, Miguel's grandmother."

Other voice cast include Ana Ofelia Murguía, Jaime Camil, Sofía Espinosa, Luis Valdez, Lombardo Boyar, Benjamin Bratt, Renée Victor, Edward James Olmos, Alanna Ubach, Selene Luna, Alfonso Arau, Herbert Siguenza, Octavio Solis, Gabriel Iglesias, Cheech Marin, and Blanca Araceli.