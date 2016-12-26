While the first trailer of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales didn't even show Johny Depp, British actress Keira Knightley is reportedly set to return in the movie. The actress has garnered international fame after the first Pirates of The Caribbean film in 2003.

According to TooFab, Knightley will be playing the character of Elizabeth Swann again in Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

The 31-year-old actress has reportedly shot scenes for the movie on Queensland's Gold Coast in secret, although her role is being described as a "small cameo during the end credits", according to the website.

After filming the fourth instalment of the franchise, Pirates of The Caribbean: At World's End, the actress was not interested reprising her role as the proper young lady turned swashbuckling pirate. In a talk with Uproxx, she said, "They are amazing people, but I've always wanted to act because I like changing. I sort of feel like I've done the pirating thing, as wonderful as it was and it was amazing."

According to a report of Mirror Online, a movie insider revealed, "The top-secret one-day shoot took place in November and the set was in lock-down. Keira was really excited to reprise the character that made her famous and get into her wigs and costume again."

In addition to this, actor Orlando Bloom will also be seen reprising his role as Will Turner in the franchise that has broken numerous international box office records. With Will returning for the new sequel, fans are eager to see if it would be a Turner/Swann family reunion in Dead Men Tell No Tales.

The movie is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on May 26, 2017.