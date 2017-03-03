Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow is in deep trouble in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and one scene in the recently released trailer shows him pantsless, and drunk.

But what's more interesting is that it features a flashback scene with a young Jack Sparrow aboard Armando Salazar's ship. The movie will also feature Javier Bardem, Orlando Bloom and Skins actress Kaya Scodelario. The plot revolves around Salazar's hunt of Jack Sparrow and it is going to be filled with a lot of action.

The trailer says this is the final adventure, thereby confirming that Dead Men Tell No Tales is the final film featuring Jack Sparrow, and speculations are rife that the action-packed movie might end with Jack Sparrow's death.

The synopsis for Pirates of the Caribbean 5 reads: "The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil's Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea—notably Jack. Jack's only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth, a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry, a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy.

"At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced."

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will be in theatres on May 26, 2017.

Check out the trailer below: