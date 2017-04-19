Fans of Pirates of Caribbean have been wondering for so long whether Keira Knightley's Elizabeth Swann will return in this sequel or not. Orlando Bloom has already confirmed that he will be returning as Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Recently, the new Japanese trailer of the Dead Men Tell No Tales featured a very brief appearance of Keira Knightley's Elizabeth Swann. The actress is seen donning her trademark corseted floral gown while gazing sorrowfully at the ocean. Many believe that it might be a cameo appearance for the 32-year-old actress.

After all, it's been 10 years since she appeared in the third film of the popular franchise, At World's End. The lovebirds, Elizabeth Swann and Will Turner, had bid farewell to audience at the end of the third film. Thereafter, Knightley also skipped Pirates of the Caribbean 4 in 2011.

In December 2016, it was rumoured that Keira Knightley was filming scenes for the fifth sequel on Queensland's Gold Coast. According to TooFab, Knightley's character "will be a small cameo during the end credits."

The fifth instalment, Dead Men Tell No Tales, revolves around how dead Captain Salazar takes revenge on iconic Jack Sparrow. The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea—notably Jack.

Directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, the fifth sequel of the franchise will see a few fresh faces. Apart from Johnny Depp as the main lead, the cast includes Javier Bardem, Orlando Bloom, Kaya Scodelario, David Wenham, Brenton Thwaites, Kevin McNally, Geoffrey Rush, Golshifteh Farahani and Paul McCartney.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is slated for release on May 26.