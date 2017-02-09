Pinterest Lens
Pinterest has introduced a new visual search tool called Lens that can suggest items and objects that users may like.

Lens, which is still in Beta, will enable the users of the visual bookmarking website to find all things that may interest them. Pointing the camera in the Pinterest app is all it takes to bring all the items related to the one caught by the lens.

Pinterest's Lens works just like Shazam app that instantly identifies the music. For instance, if you use Lens on an apple, the search results will all be related to the fruit, say drinks, bread, and all that have apple ingredients. If you do a clock, the search result may show a house with a clock, or a room with it as part of decoration.

In short, Pinterest's Lens will help you in several activities from shopping to finding things related to your interest.

