Pinterest has introduced a new visual search tool called Lens that can suggest items and objects that users may like.

Lens, which is still in Beta, will enable the users of the visual bookmarking website to find all things that may interest them. Pointing the camera in the Pinterest app is all it takes to bring all the items related to the one caught by the lens.

Meet Lens BETA! Just point the camera in your Pinterest app, tap, and discover ideas inspired by the world around you. (Rolling out now!) pic.twitter.com/B6JFdwrsrZ — Pinterest (@Pinterest) February 8, 2017

Now you can Shop the Look on Pinterest! Buy products you see inside you favorite fashion and home style Pins. pic.twitter.com/fli97luf14 — Pinterest (@Pinterest) February 8, 2017

Come see the new Instant Ideas in your home feed! Just tap the circle on any Pin to instantly see related ideas—without losing your spot. pic.twitter.com/Efqy2Rf60u — Pinterest (@Pinterest) February 8, 2017

Pinterest's Lens works just like Shazam app that instantly identifies the music. For instance, if you use Lens on an apple, the search results will all be related to the fruit, say drinks, bread, and all that have apple ingredients. If you do a clock, the search result may show a house with a clock, or a room with it as part of decoration.

In short, Pinterest's Lens will help you in several activities from shopping to finding things related to your interest.