The winners of 47th Kerala State Film Awards were declared by Kerala Minister of Cultural Affairs, A K Balan, at a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram on March 7. While majority of the audience have welcomed the decision of jury members for giving away the prestigious award to the much deserving artistes, there are also a few others, who have criticised them for their selection.

Even before the announcement, netizens were predicting on who might win the awards this year, and even Adoor Gopalakrishnan's Pinneyum was also in the list. Many were expecting Kavya Madhavan to bag the best actress award for her performance in it. But, the romantic film was not even considered in a single category of Kerala State Film Awards 2016. Why?

Reports suggest that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award winning director's movie was sidelined as it had failed to make an impact in any respect and did not enter the final nomination list. It is understood that the jury members were disappointed with Adoor's project that marked the comeback of Dileep and Kavya after five years. However, the jury's decision seems to have not gone down well with the ardent fans of Kavya.

However, it has to be noted that Pinneyum opened to negative response from the critics, who have called it a disappointing film by legendary filmmaker Adoor. In the movie, Dileep's character Purushothaman Pillai is seen as an unemployed man, while his wife Devi (Kavya) earns to run the household. The film also narrates the unresolved case of Sukumara Kurup, who murdered a man to fake his own death in the 1980s.

Meanwhile, Vinayakan and Rajisha Vijayan have been selected as the best actors of 2016 for their performances in the movies Kammatipaadam and Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, respectively, while Vidhu Vincent's Mahole has bagged the best feature film award this year.