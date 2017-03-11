Xiaomi appears to be planning to release its Mi Note 2 with a new colour. The device was released in October last year and is currently available in three colours -- black, silver, and gold – but it has been spotted in pink, giving a hint that the company could be trying to attract the female consumers.

A Weibo user by the username @Zheng Shaoyou Janice has uploaded a picture of a cherry pink Xiaomi Mi Note 2, according to MyDriver (XiaomiToday). However, it is not known if the handset is a fake or real.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 2 sports a 5.7-inch QHD OLED dual-edge curve screen with 2,560x1,440 pixels (518 ppi pixel density), powered by a 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, and runs Android Marshmallow based MIUI 8.0 operating system. It houses an Adreno 530 GPU, a 64GB/128GB internal memory (no microSD card slot), a 4GB/6GB RAM, and a 4,070mAh battery with Quick Charging v3.0 technology.

The device also features a 22.56MP main camera with Sony IMX318 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 6-axis OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), EIS (Electrical Image Stabilisation) and LED flash 4K Video recording, and an 8MP front-snapper with Sony Exmor IMX268 sensor, f/2.0 aperture wide angle view of field, auto focus and Beautify v3.0.

It comes in two variants – a 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM model priced at 2799 Yuan (around $415) and a 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant priced at 3299 Yuan (around $485). However, only the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant will be made available in global markets and it will come with a price tag of 3499 Yuan (around $516). It is still not known when the device will be launched in India.

(Source: MyDriver / XiaomiToday)