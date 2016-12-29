Another baby on the block.

It is all smiles in Pink's house as the singer and her husband Carey Hart welcome their second baby. Born a day after Christmas, December 26, the couple had an adorable baby boy. The duo named the baby Jameson Moon Hart.

Britney Spears death hoax: Sony Music falsely tweets about singer's death

Introducing the new member of their family to the world, Pink posted a picture with Jameson on Instagram. The two are already parents to five-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart. The singer had kept the news of her pregnancy under the wraps till November.

Pink had decided the name of the baby boy way back in 2010. In an interview to Access Hollywood, Pink expressed her desire to name her baby boy Jameson. "My dad's name is James, and my brother's name is Jason. [Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey's middle name is Jason, and Jameson—we like whiskey. That's a no brainer," she explained.

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

I love my baby daddy ? A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:46pm PST

In November, the Just Like Fire singer took to Instagram to surprise her fans with the news of the pregnancy. The singer shared a picture flaunting her baby bump alongside her daughter captioned "Surprise." Pink later shared several pictures showing how the family was preparing to welcome the new member.

Surprise! A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 12, 2016 at 9:52am PST

The couple, married for a decade now, had separated in 2008 after Pink accused Hart of cheating. The couple got back together after undergoing marriage counselling in 2010. It was the same year that the singer announced her first pregnancy.

Pink and Hart had been battling gossip mongers over allegations of separation again this year. However, Pink took to Instagram to clarify that the separation stories were not true and the couple was very much together.