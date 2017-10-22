Almost a year after Kim Kardashian's rumoured post baby, almost nude selfie debacle, Pink has finally opened up about the shade she had thrown at the mother of two. And looks like she isn't backing down any time soon from her digs!

Pink appeared on the show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday to promote her new album Beautiful Trama. It was during her visit that a caller brought up her extremely obvious shout-out to powerful women, asking if it was indeed a dig directed at Kim K.

What had prompted most believe to assume that Kim was being directed here, was the timing of the post, which was around the exact same time that Kim had posted her nude bathroom selfie.

Needless to mention, it had gone viral with people making all kinds of remarks and the So What singer wasn't far behind either. She posted a long text on Twitter, saying, "Shout out to all of the women, across the world, using their brains, their strength, their work ethic, their talent, their 'magic' that they were born with, that only they possess."

She added, "It may not ever bring you as much 'attention' or bank notes as using your body, your sex, your tits and asses, but women like you don't need that kind of 'attention.' " Even though this was just one of the many posts from critics all over social media, Pink believes what sparked off her shade was the Kim K – Bette Midler feud.

This was Kim's post.

When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 7, 2016 at 12:07am PST

And Bette was one of the many people to have responded to Kim K's barely censored selfie, and in a tweet, the Grammy winner wrote:

Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen,

she's gonna have to swallow the camera. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 7, 2016

What had followed was a battle of tweets back and forth, and not just between the two, but between Kim K and other negative critics such as Chloe Grace Moretz and Piers Morgan too. It was a battle between celebrities choosing either Team Kim or Team Clothes.

hey @BetteMidler I know it's past your bedtime but if you're still up and reading this send nudes #justkidding — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016

hey @BetteMidler I really didn't want to bring up how you sent me a gift awhile back trying to be a fake friend then come at me #dejavu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016

.@KimKardashian: I never tried to fake friend you. Looks like anyone can take a selfie but not everyone can take a joke... — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 8, 2016

It was then that Pink, like many others, had posted in favour of Team clothes.

"Honestly, she went in on Bette Midler," Pink said, explaining that she didn't regret throwing shade Kardashian West's way. "If you go in on Bette Midler, you're probably gonna hear from me. You just don't talk to Bette Midler... about anything," admitted Pink about what especially had prompted her shady post.

Here's the full clip of her on the show:

While Pink might still be a firm believer in her statement aimed against Kim, Midler had decided to end things on a lighter note, by trying to nudge Kim's selfies towards a good cause. She tried to indulge Kim in raising funds for the Stages for Success, a campaign Bette had launched to modernise outdated and dysfunctional public school auditoriums

"@KimKardashian Put your selfie to work for a good cause! Donate, RT, I'll match $$ 2-1," Bette's tweet read along with a fake photo of her posing for a nude selfie. The tweet eventually went on to raise $160,312 within days!