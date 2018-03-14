A Seattle-based pilot has filed a lawsuit against Alaska Airlines claiming she was drugged and raped by the captain of an aircraft.

Betty Pina, the pilot, told KIRO 7 that the incident happened last June in the United States' Minneapolis city.

"And I'm like, 'where am I.' And immediately I sit up and realize my bra and top is on and I'm sliding off the bed. It's wet and I smell vomit and the blankets and sheets are gathered up at the end of the bed. And I realize my pants and underwear are off," Pina told the publication, claiming she woke up in his room.

Pina, who is a former military helicopter pilot and flew combat missions in Afghanistan, said that the captain is still working with the airlines. She wants the captain, who has not been named, to be fired.

The airlines, meanwhile, has issued a statement stating that they are investigating the matter but refused to comment on the employee.

"This is an open and active investigation and we aren't going to comment. What we can say is that we are taking this matter seriously. The safety and well-being of our employees and guests is a top priority. It is our policy to withhold an employee from work during this type of investigation," the publication quoted the airlines' statement.