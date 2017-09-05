A pilot and stewardess got into an ugly spat at the Jaipur International Airport (JIA) following which she slapped him in public, even as security personnel joined the growing number of mute spectators without making any attempt to disengage the quarrel.

The pilot has been identified as one Aditya Kumar, and the air hostess is a Gurgaon-resident named Arpita.

The Central Industrial Security Forces CISF personnel intervened only after the air hostess smashed Aditya's mobile phone, sources told the Times of India. They were detained by airport authorities who informed the Sanganer police station.

"The security staff was reluctant to intervene as they thought it was their personal issue. But soon passengers and spectators swelled around them as the two tried to rough up each other," TOI quoted SHO (Station House Officer) Shiv Ratan Godara as saying.

"We have been told that the pilot had landed in the city whereas the air hostess had arrived there by road from Gurgaon.The case is under investigation," he added.

The scuffle was recorded by some spectators at the airport who posted it on several social media platforms.

While the police did not confirm what led to the fight, an official said there was a personal dispute between the two.

A few days ago, a BJP MP from Bhind had created a ruckus for being given an economy class seat even after booking a business class ticket.

According to airline sources, Bhagirath Prasad was angry when he was allotted an economy section. Though the flight staff immediately fulfilled his request, the Delhi-bound flight took off 15 minutes later than its scheduled departure time.

"Don't I have the right to ask why an economy class boarding pass was given to me on a business class ticket?" HT quoted the MP as saying.

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad had also assaulted an air staffer for a similar reason.