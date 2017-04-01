- Play Kerala box office: Mammootty's The Great Father beats Mohanlal's Pulimurugan opening day collection
Pillow fighters gather in Hong Kong for epic battle
People in Hong Kong celebrated International Pillow Fight Day. It was a fun opportunity to let off steam after the much-debated Chief Executive election. International Pillow Fight Day is held annually in cities around the world. It was first celebrated seven years ago and is organised by the Urban Playground Movement.
