Pillow fighters gather in Hong Kong for epic battle

  • April 1, 2017 17:09 IST
    By Reuters
People in Hong Kong celebrated International Pillow Fight Day. It was a fun opportunity to let off steam after the much-debated Chief Executive election. International Pillow Fight Day is held annually in cities around the world. It was first celebrated seven years ago and is organised by the Urban Playground Movement.
