Villagers in a remote Thai village were shocked to see a bizarre looking piglet in one of the pens there. The creature has a pig's body but an elephant-like trunk hanging from its forehead between his tiny eyes.

Villagers informed it is a male piglet with a completely deformed face. It was born on Saturday, February 17 in a small village in Thailand's Nakhon Phanom province, which is on the Laos border, reported The Mirror.

The villagers are now bottle-feeding the animal as it is not able to suckle from its mother and are providing round-the-clock care.

"The young pig did not have any strength. He was so weak and couldn't reach his mother... He came out of the womb deformed or handicapped and looks like a little elephant. He doesn't know it though, I feel so sorry for him," a local farmer was quoted as saying by the website.

Check out a video clip of the piglet here:

Deformities can happen for several reasons -- genetic mutation, damage to the fetus or uterus and complications at birth, to name a few.

Check out some other cases of such deformities in animals.

Deformed goat

This video shows a baby goat with a deformed face, which rather looks like a human face. The animal is seen struggling to stand up on its feet and is dragging itself on the ground.

Cat born with only two legs

Several cats are born deformed and most of them do not survive long. However, this video shows a cat named Rocket who was born with just two legs. He was later rescued and got a forever home.

Birds with deformed beaks

This video shows some birds born with deformed beaks and how scientists study them to understand the cause of the deformation. Researchers believe a disease called avian keratin disorder is causing the deformity in them.

Deformed snakes

Snakes are sometimes born with two heads or a deformed face. This video shows a breeder talking about a snake with a deformed jaw.

Deformed turtle

This video shows a deformed box turtle with a flattened shell. It also has long claws and extended limbs.