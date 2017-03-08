- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
Piers Morgan calls Polish MEP horrendous sexist pig during Good Morning Britain interview
Piers Morgan has labelled Polish MEP Janusz Korwin-Mikke a sexist pig after the politician claimed that women are less intelligent than men. Korwin-Mikke made international headlines recently, after telling the European Parliament that the reason women are paid less is because they are shorter and less intelligent than men.
