Gabon and Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hinted that he could be set to leave the German club in the summer in a bid to further his career with Real Madrid, his most likely destination.

In the past, Aubameyang has stated that he would love to move to Real Madrid in the future adding that it was his dream to play for the Spanish giants. The fact that he promised his late grandfather that he would play for them is another indication that he might be on the move.

In a recent interview, he stated that he has to leave Dortmund in the summer to take his career to the next level and said he will have an important choice to make in the coming few months.

"If I want to go to the next level, I need to leave in the summer. Real Madrid is still a dream, but there has been too much noise. I have an important choice to make. Many people would like to see me in England".

"[The Premier League is] not necessarily the championship that attracts me the most. I like La Liga a lot. Paris is also an attraction. French is, of course, my first language. Real has a close connection with my family.

"The media is doing too much [speculation]. It's a childhood dream. But, as I always said, I play at Dortmund and I'm glad to be there and it's really good for me. And I don't even know if Madrid really wants me. If Real comes one day, then that's good. Otherwise, life goes on. This is not a problem" Goal.com quoted the Borussia Dortmund striker as saying.

Real Madrid have been eyeing a move for the Gabon international for quite some time now and with Madrid keen to offload Karim Benzema, having offered him to Chelsea and Arsenal, and with Cristiano Ronaldo's form dipping slowly, Aubameyang seems like the perfect player to take over.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is currently contracted with Borussia Dortmund until 2020 and if Real Madrid are to have any chance of signing him, they will have to pay in excess of around £65 million to secure his services.