While the country is currently tripping on Rajput Karni Sena's weird antics and protests, a Facebook page that indirectly uses Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur to draw attention to national issues is going viral.

Satirical in nature, the page tries to expose diversionary tactics by the media. It tries to drive home the message that in the hype over Taimur, grave national issues are getting conveniently neglected or glossed over. The page went live on January 23 and it has already crossed 3,000 followers.

Talking to NewsX, the admin of the page, who chose to be anonymous, said: "So I created this page after a discussion in my office. We were talking about wealth distribution in the country with a colleague and apart from this one dude, no one seemed to have any clue. One even chimed in with Taimur is so cute."

"He is definitely a celebrity in making, I have seen some of my journalist friends of mine covering Taimur's Instagram compilations. That just pissed me off. I have more stories about Taimur on my news feed than actual news" he told the portal.

Even when you go to the page, they have put out a disclaimer right on the top which says:

Admin post:

None of my posts is meant to harm Taimur or his parents in any way possible. I won't be tolerating any comments that malign the kid, because he is way too young to be a part of any of this.

Each and every post here is about a relevant news story that I believe to be of utmost importance. This page will be an alternative source of information. If we share a few laughs in this process, it shouldn't be at the cost of Taimur. In our attempt to satirise how news is now being 'peddled' to readers/viewers, let's not indulge in bullying."

Needlessly trolling a kid because he was born into a rich family doesn't make us any better. Talking about these stories do. If you see a news story in any of the posts that you haven't read from any of the legacy publications, share the post. Let people know. We need to make these news organisations accountable. We need to tell them that we're watching them. Tag your friends and let them know of the things that are happening in the country.

Within the first 48 hours, I've received three news stories that I had no clue about. If you come across any of these stories, feel free to drop me a message.

This is about how news organisations operate in our country. That's it. They'll take note once you start showing interest in these stories.

I hope you have fun going through the posts on this page.

PS: Every time you see a news publication do anything on Taimur, tag the page. We can change how news is covered in our country.