Prince George arrives for first day of school

All eyes were set on Thomas's Battersea on Thursday morning as the future king of the British monarchy arrived for his first day at school. Yes, Prince George has started his schooling as he was walked into the prep school holding his father's hand.

The four-year-old and the Duke of Cambridge were welcomed by the Head of Lower School, Helen Hasleem. The little prince shook hands with his teacher during the introduction.

Prince George holds his father Britain's Prince William's hand as he arrives on his first day of school at Thomas's school in Battersea, London.
Prince George holds his father Britain's Prince William's hand as he arrives on his first day of school at Thomas's school in Battersea, London.Reuters

The new school of Prince George is described as "a big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy," according to the UK Good Schools Guide. The school fees cost from £17,604 a year.

Helen Haslem, head of the lower school, greets Britain's Prince William and his son Prince George on his first day of school at Thomas's school in Battersea, LondonReuters

According to the palace, the four-year-old will be known as George Cambridge to his new classmates.

However, the Duchess of Cambridge was absent on his big day due to hyperemesis gravidarum, which is nothing but morning sickness suffered by many women during early pregnancy.

Helen Haslem, head of the lower school and Britain's Prince William hold Prince George's hands as he arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's school in Battersea, LondonReuters

It was announced last week that the royal couple is expecting their third child. During the announcement, Prince William said: "We need Catherine to get over this first bit and then we can start celebrating. It's always a bit anxious to start with, but she's well."

