A doppelganger of Narendra Modi has been getting all the attention for his uncanny resemblance with the PM. Modi's lookalike, Vikas Mahante, will be featured in an upcoming movie, Modi Ka Gaon– based on PM's rural development schemes.

The 52-year-old man looks so similar to Modi that people often mistake him to be the PM. Hailing from Mumbai, Mahante is a social media hit.

People have been sharing his pictures on social media and it is really hard to tell the original from the duplicate. The doppelganger is a stern follower of the PM and participates in all major BJP campaigns across the nation.

He had also once met Modi in 2014 and even the latter was surprised to see the facial similarities between him and his doppelganger. "I went along with five friends from the BJP. After Patkar (BJP member) introduced me to Modiji, he looked at me from head to toe and started laughing. He rarely smiles, but he gave me his biggest smile. He asked me, 'Lok Sabha elections hain, kuch planning kiya hai prachar ka?' I said, 'Zazur kiya hai. Zor shor se kaam karenge.' I also remember giving Modiji a shawl," Mahante told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Talking about Modi Ka Gaon movie, Mahante said, "The director Tushar Amrish Goel, got my number from somewhere and called me and told me about the film. I instantly agreed. No one says no to a film offer. So I said yes. I have a full-fledged role in the film. I was in Dharbanga district in Bihar for five days for shooting and we also shot in Madh Island and Malad in Mumbai."

Mahante had earlier worked in Happy New Year in a cameo role and he had also featured in reality shows like India's Got Talent. Meanwhile, the censor board has reportedly asked an NOC from the PM's Office for the release of the film. Check pictures of Modi's perfect look alike Mahante going viral on social media:

The Man In This Picture Is Not PM Narendra Modi, His name is Vikas Mahante But His Look-Alike PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/XSjNxcwD72 — Siddharth Bakaria (@sidbakaria) 30 January 2017

Duplicate Modi in #Ganeshotsav » PM @narendramodi look alike Vikas Mahante

visited GSB Seva in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/jwdWV2zeTP — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) 10 September 2016

Not Modi, but Vikas Mahante of Mumbai. A businessman who resembles Modi and campaigns for BJP. pic.twitter.com/1CUEPJfWlw — P I Y U S H (@writetopiyush) 14 May 2014