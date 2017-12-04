Homegrown UV maker Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the petrol version of its popular SUV XUV500 in Qatar. The images of the petrol-powered XUV500 are doing the rounds on the internet and the buzz on the web indicates it could be launched in India soon.

Offered in three variants — W8 FWD, W8 AWD and W10 AWD AT — the XUV500 petrol comes powered by an mHawk 140 engine. It is a 2.2-litre, turbocharged engine that can churn out 138bhp of power and 320Nm torque, mated to either a manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic gearbox with tiptronic mode.

The XUV500 has been priced in the range of AED 75,000 (Rs 13.25 lakh) to AED 85,000 (Rs 14.90 lakh).

Also read: Mahindra Scorpio electric to be launched by 2019; testing begins

In India, the XUV500 now comes with the 2.2-litre mHawk engine that produces 140bhp at 3750rpm and 330Nm of torque in the range of 1,600-2,800rpm, paired to a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

If the petrol version is launched in India, the model will take on the likes of the petrol variants of Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

Recently, spy images of a new updated XUV500 SUV being tested on the Indian roads hit the web, revealing key changes in the new model. The new XUV500 in its new avatar is expected to get changes at front fascia.

Also read: Year end sale: Audi India offers discounts of up to Rs 8.85 lakh; check out the details

The cabin of the new XUV500 does not seem to have many changes on the layout and might get updated touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

While the XUV500 will be unchanged as the current model in terms of overall design and styling, there could also be new set of alloy wheels.

Source: TeamBHP