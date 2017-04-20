The Canadian shores of Newfoundland on Thursday, April 20, were greeted with an enormous iceberg which floated closer to the coast of Canada's eastern province.

The spectacular view of the giant iceberg is also reportedly attracting many tourists to the sparsely populated region.

Ferryland, a fishing town of around 500 people, has become a popular spot for people to visit, ever since the iceberg closed in near the coast.

The area off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador is also known as "iceberg alley" because of the large number of Arctic icebergs which float towards the shore in the spring. The iceberg is reportedly 151 to 200 feet long, according to CNN.

Mayor of Ferryland, Adrian Kavanagh, on Monday, April 17, said the huge iceberg looks grounded and that it would stick around for a while.

"It's the biggest one I have ever seen around here, " Kavanagh was quoted as saying by RT.

More than 600 icebergs have floated into the North Atlantic shipping lanes so far in 2017, according to the CTV News reports.

The icebergs usually travel far because of global warming and strong winds in the region. Experts say that uncommon strong counter-clockwise winds are responsible for this year's influx.

CBC News said that the town is seeing unusual amount of traffic as people are heading to the town to visit the site and look at the colossal iceberg closely.