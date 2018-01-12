Shah Rukh Khan's teenage daughter Suhana Khan is known for breaking the internet with her stunning pictures. She has managed to wow social media again with yet another picture, where she is seen showcasing her cooking skills.

The 17-year-old, who is currently studying at a prestigious school in London, has a cute grin on her face as she is seen preparing a quick meal. The picture was shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram, and is now doing the rounds of the internet.

Once media shy but now a fashion diva, Suhana has been making several public appearances over the past few months and grabbing eyeballs with her stunning looks.

The teenager was recently spotted at a wedding ceremony with her mom Gauri Khan in Delhi where she appeared drop-dead gorgeous in three ethnic looks.

Doting daddy SRK, who keeps sharing pictures with his children, recently shared an image with Suhana and Aryan and wrote: "Holidays as they say should really be given a speeding ticket...hate dropping my kids to the airport....when holidays end... [sic]"

While star kids like Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan are gearing up for their Bollywood debuts, Suhana is currently focusing on her studies. However, she was seen showcasing her acting skills when she participated in her school's play.

Speaking about Suhana entering in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan was earlier quoted as saying that his children are free to choose whichever profession they like but only after completing their education.