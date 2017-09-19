Mahendra Singh Dhoni has once again reminded us how it is important to stay grounded despite your vast achievements.

Sports and sportspersons teach us a lot. And Dhoni is a perfect example for all to learn.

Now, Dhoni might not be the captain of the Indian team but each every game he plays, his leadership skills, guidance are helping Virat Kohli.

The way he conducts himself on and off the field is a lesson to people, not only in India but across the globe.

The 36-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman might be left with only a couple of years of international cricket but the Jharkhandi is making sure that the man will be remembered for a long time for his impeccable manners.

Yesterday (September 18), the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted pictures of Indian cricketers relaxing at Chennai airport.

These were not usual images which you get to see often. The pictures did not show us just about our superstar cricketers unwinding after a hard-fought victory against the Australians. It was a lesson for all.

As the saying goes, a picture is worth thousand words. And this was.

In the photographs, Dhoni is seen sleeping on the floor of the airport. And this was loved by his legion of fans. People lying on the ground at airports is common but here was a top cricketer doing the same.

A man who has achieved so much on a cricket field and enjoys superstar status, preferred to lie down and relax as a common man. This itself shows Dhoni's humility. By opting to use his bag as a pillow and take a nap deserves plaudits.

Indian cricketers get royal treatment wherever they go. The "Men in Blue" could have, away from the public gaze, chilled out at a lounge in the airport but they chose not to.

And Dhoni stood out by being humble. In the pictures, the former captain is surrounded by Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami and others.

They all were pictured sitting on the floor as Dhoni, with his sunglasses on, switched off briefly before flying to Kolkata for the second ODI.

During the 2015 World Cup, Dhoni had talked about how cricket is a "great leveller".

"I have seen ups and downs. Cricket is a great leveller and life is like a circle," he had said.

Yes, the game is a great leveller and one needs to stay keep his feet on the ground all the time despite scaling many peaks.

Dhoni, in the past too, has given us several reasons to sing praises of him for his humility.

When he was in Bengaluru in 2015, as part of Jharkhad team for Vijay Hazare Trophy, Dhoni, after a match, sat down on the ground to eat snacks while talking to them.

Sporting heroes inspire and motivate people. Dhoni is right up there to brighten every fan's life.

We need more Dhonis in the sport.