Apple's much-awaited smartphone iPhone X has finally hit the stores several weeks after its announcement. As has always been the case every time a new iPhone is released, people made a beeline in front of Apple stores on Friday in the hope of grabbing the ultimate flagship.

The iPhone X was up for pre-orders on October 27 and shipping began on November 3. It will hit the stores at 8.30 pm IST on Friday, November 3 but several countries like Dubai, China, Japan, Singapore and Australia that have a different time zone have already received the device.

Those of you, who want to be among the first to grab the device, have to queue outside Apple stores for hours, at least if past scenario on the opening day of iPhones is anything to go by, as only the early birds will get it. Apple's iPhone usually run out of stock in a few hours on the first-day sale.

Interestingly, Apple has shared pictures of customers from Dubai, China, Japan, Singapore, and Australia, who are among the first to own iPhone X.

The iPhone X is priced at $999 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and $1149 for the 3GB RAM + 256GB storage.

It sports 5.8-inch super Retina HD OLED screen with 2,436x1,125 pixels (458 ppi pixel density), powered by an A11 Bionic chipset with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor, run

iOS 11 operating system, comes packed with 3GB RAM and 64GB/256GB storage and houses a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with wireless charging (works with Qi chargers) and fast charging technology.

In terms of camera, it has a dual 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) + telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) cameras with dual- Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), 2x optical zoom and quad-LED (dual tone) flash, and a 7MP TrueDepth snapper with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos.