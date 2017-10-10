While Halloween is about three weeks away and seems there is enough time to decide on your look, assembling the perfect outfit for the October 31 event needs more time than you think. And here we are to help you get started on just that.

In an attempt to help some clueless souls, we are listing down a few characters – spooky and otherwise – that you can replicate or draw inspiration from for this year's Halloween costume.

Let's get over with some clichéd ideas: slutty nurse, sexy cheerleaders, Playboy bunnies, minions, Harley Quinn (yes she is still sorta popular among women this year), US President Donald Trump, Catwoman, magicians, Dracula, Cleopatra, The Joker and everything you'd see every year.

Also Read: THIS Wonder Woman Gal Gadot cosplayer could find her way into Justice League, and you would never know! [PHOTOS]

But if you want to stand out, there are a few options that you could explore. Keeping in tune with Netflix's Stranger Things season 2, you could dress up as Eleven from the show. Yes, we know, it was popular last year as well. But it isn't going to go out of style this year.

Sticking to the shows featuring on the online streaming platform, boys/men can keep it simple by donning a simple T-shirt and jeans, cycle in the hand, walkman in the hand and a band-aid stuck on the forehead to recreate Clay Jensen from 13 Reasons Why.

If you are ready to go the extra mile, how about replicating the stunning look of Daenerys Targaryen's from Game of Thrones season 7. Venturing up north, beyond The Wall, for the first time, the GoT character made heads turn when she put on the perfect white fur coat and braided her hair perfectly for the big twist.

The fur coat acts as the right outfit for the cold Halloween evening and the braid. Well, your eyes popped out when you saw Daenerys in that costume then imagine how many heads will turn when you try it on yourself!

Not a Game of Thrones fans? Heard of Rick and Morty? Well, the popular TV series recently concluded their third season and apart from the McDonald sauce, this season's highlight was the Pickle Rick. You could either draw inspiration or replicate the animated character this year.

A post shared by @mpstistsc on Oct 9, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

Stop everything and soak up the beauty that is Daenerys's coat! Standing ovation for Michele Clapton and her design team #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/vlaUV4FXuy — Sigal Charlie Stark (@sigalstark) August 21, 2017

A post shared by Doccane (@doccanecosplay) on Oct 9, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

Not interested into TV shows? How about we offer you some comic book movies? There are two much-anticipated movies releasing as soon as Halloween concludes – Thor: Ragnarok and Justice League. With a slew of superheroes hitting the big screen, you can take a pick and dress up as them this year. May we warn you, Wonder Woman is going to be this year's Harley Quinn. Other choices include – Thor, Hela, Batman, Superman and Aquaman. A number of tutorials are available online to help you to nail the perfect cosplay.

A post shared by Thais S. Bacchiegga Piffer (@tataxande) on Oct 10, 2017 at 3:05am PDT

A post shared by Victoria San Diego WonderWoman (@wonderwomanisreal) on Oct 9, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Still not inspired? Make a pick from the two scariest clowns of this season – Pennywise from IT or Twisty the Clown from American Horror Show and go clowning about.

A post shared by Maddie Steele (@steele_maddie) on Jul 4, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Can't think of anything else? Just land up as a pregnant Kylie Jenner or Khloe Kardashian and voila, get everyone talking. At least you will debut their baby bump before they will!

A post shared by King Kylie (@kyliejennerra) on May 6, 2015 at 5:20am PDT

Other ideas could include Sean Spicer, Kim Jong-un and Princess Leia from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. As for couples, Beauty and the Beast serves as the best costume this year. Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy and Alec Baldwin's animated Boss Baby are also some good options.

A post shared by Planète Star Wars (@planetestarwars) on Oct 10, 2017 at 4:10am PDT