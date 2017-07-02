After a disappointing Champions Trophy 2017 campaign in England, Sri Lanka plunged to new low when they suffered a six-wicket loss to minnows Zimbabwe in the first one-day international (ODI) of the five-match series being played at home on Friday, June 30.

Very few expected the outcome in favour of Zimbabwe, as the hosts had put on 316 on the board after Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Upul Tharanga starred with the bat. However, a gutsy ton from 21-year-old Solomon Mire helped the 11th-ranked ODI side gun down the target with 20 balls to spare.

When the two teams stepped out for the second ODI on Sunday, July 2, at the same Galle ground, Sri Lanka needed some inspiration to get back into the series and prevent more embarrassment. And that is exactly what 19-year-old debutant Wanidu Hasaranga, playing in front of his home crowd, provided to the hosts.

The part-time legbreak bowler rattled the Zimbabwe batting-order with a hat-trick in the 34th over, thereby becoming the only third bowler to claim a hat-trick on debut after South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Bangladesh's Taijul Islam. Graeme Cremer's side were bowled out for 155, which has given Sri Lanka a good chance to level the series.

Hasaranga is also the third youngest after Pakistan's Aaqib Javed and Saqlain Mushtaq to pick up a ODI hat-trick. He is also the fifth Sri Lankan after Lasith Malinga, Farveez Maharoof, Thisara Perera and Chaminda Vaas to do so.

Youngest to take hat-trick in ODIs



Aaqib Javed (19y and 81d)

Saqlain Mushtaq (19y and 310d)

Wanidu Hasaranga (19y and 338d today)#SLvZim — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 2, 2017

Picked as a batsman in the side, Hasaranga was brought into the attack by skipper Angelo Mathews when Zimbabwe were 155 for 7. The part-timer, who had bowled only less than 50 overs in his List A career, cleaned up Malcolm Waller of his second ball in ODI cricket and followed it up by trapping Donald Tiripano in front of the wicket.

The teenager held his composure and converted the hat-trick ball by going through the defence of Zimbabwe's No. 11 Tendai Chatara.

WATCH VIDEO