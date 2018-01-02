Akshay Kumar who is currently in Cape Town with his family met with the newly wed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for lunch. Well, looks like Anushka's Patiala House co-star made it up for missing her Mumbai reception.

Look at the picture going viral on social media:

It has been a celebratory month for the newlywed couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. After they tied the knot on December 11 in a hush-hush ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, the two flew off to Finland for their honeymoon. Post which they hosted two reception parties - one for friends and family on December 21 in Delhi and second for Bollywood and cricket fraternity on December 26 in Mumbai.

And while Virat and Anushka are enjoying their marital bliss in Cape Town, the two couldn't hold themselves from picking up stuff at discounted prices during an ongoing New Year sale in the city.

The power couple, Virat and Anushka were spotted checking out things to buy at a discount market in Cape Town. And Virat as a loving and doting husband was seen carrying shopping bags while taking a walk with his wife Anushka at the market. The couple seemed quite tempted with the New Year discounts.

Earlier, Virat was seen doing bhangra dance with Shikhar Dhawan on the streets of the city while Anushka Sharma was seen posing with Dhawan's wife.

Virat will now start prepping for the upcoming series in South Africa and Anushka will likely be returning in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai.

She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on February 9.

Virat, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for two months which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.