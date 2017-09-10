Keyboardist Karan Joseph committed suicide by jumping off a Bandra high-rise on Saturday morning. Vishal Dadlani, Armaan Malik and other celebrities from the music industry expressed shock and disbelief over the death.

Karan Joseph, 29, known in the industry as Madfingers, was one of the most promising musicians on the indie circuit. He was staying with his friend Rishi Shah alias Arun in the latter's 12th floor flat in Bandra Bandstand's Concorde Apartments.

According to the police, Karan Joseph, Shah and a female friend returned home Saturday morning after spending Friday night at a friend's party. The three were watching television at Shah's home, when suddenly Joseph got up, walked towards the window and jumped out. Shah and the friend say they had no inkling of what Joseph was about to do, reports Mid-Day.

The police suspect that Karan Joseph may have been battling depression. He arrived in the city a month ago and was finding it difficult to adjust to life there. He was particularly upset about a specific something, which the police are now investigating.

A friend of Karan Joseph alleged that Shah was supplying drugs to him and his proximity to Shah had upset some of his friends, who were concerned about his career.

Karan Joseph was a graduate from Berklee College of Music and had a good command over the piano. He had often played with Joe Alvares, Randolph Correia, Gino Banks and Vishal Dadlani of Pentagram on the Mumbai indie music circuit.

The news about Karan Joseph's suicide came as a rude shock for many of his friends and musicians, who had worked him. Some of them took to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to mourn the demise. A few posted the photos and videos featuring him performing on various occasions.

Musician Vishal Dadlani tweeted: "Destroyed. Karan Joseph, one of the most incredible Indian musicians, has committed suicide. Played with Pentagram on our MTV Unplugged set. Same, man. What a talent, and such a good guy! #KaranJoseph #KaranJoseph was a genius. Should have been far more celebrated than he was. It's really unfair, how the music scene works in India. :(

Singer Armaan Malik tweeted: Talented musicians need moral support. Depression is inevitably a very serious medical issue & needs to be addressed. RIP Karan Joseph ...

Extremely Gutted by the news. Fortunate to have shared good times and music with you. Just Can't believe it. Gone too soon! RIP Karan Joseph

Tragic news about Karan Joseph. Such a bright light and amazing talent, gone too soon. Rest in peace.

My last show with Karan Joseph. Thinking of you wherever you are . #Karanjoseph #madfingers #rip #gonetoosoon

#KaranJoseph, you sounded divine on the #grandpiano at this concert we did! you left us too soon! adieu with a heavy heart #madfingers

Never knew you. But you died a legend. RIP Karan Joseph

Another massive loss to the music industry. Rest in peace, Karan Joseph. This is extremely devastating. Always looked up to the musician he was. :'( Gone too soon.

I am in shock. Cannot believe we've lost such a big heart and a great talent. RIP #KaranJoseph #Missyou

Cannot fkin believe I'm saying this... Karan!!!!!!! Buddy!!! NO!!! Why?!? Just why???? shattered & broken... #rip madfingers #KaranJoseph

RIP Karan Joseph. Thanks for all the great music & may the truth set you free. Fly on to the great gig in the sky.

Karan Joseph. One of the most talented musicians I had the pleasure of meeting in India. Gone.. far too young. #RIP This loss of a brilliant creative mind is a painful reminder to reach out to friends in their moments of darkness. #KaranJoseph

RIP #KaranJoseph so unfair it is. I remember the first time I saw you playing. You were much of my inspiration

Wonderful memories of #KaranJoseph from his first jams at @opusbangalore. Amazing talent snuffed out. RIP Karan Late nights, behind closed shutters at Opus Blore when most guests had left, we would hear this then young prodigy. A big loss. #KaranJoseph

Depression is real. Even the most successful or seemingly happy people are vulnerable to it. #RIP #KaranJoseph

