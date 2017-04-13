A photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hugging each other has been going viral on social media. However, it has turned out to be a fake picture.

The viral photo shows Deepika and her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer hugging each other, and their fans have gone gaga seeing their love in it. But there is proof that it is a photoshopped picture.

The original image had good friend and journalist Jitesh Pillai hugging Deepika. But someone very cleanly replaced Pillai's face with Ranveer's in the photoshopped picture. Pillai had some days back shared the original photo on Twitter.

Some photoshop expert took the image and made the changes in it. Apart from replacing Pillai's face with Ranveer's face, their sides are also flipped in the fake one. There are a host of photoshopped images of popular celebs on the internet, and another just got added.

Omg! How cute is this picture of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hugging each other? pic.twitter.com/qejZ5LTsFv — Muvipedia (@muvipedia) 13 April 2017

With the loveliest of them all @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/RFtHtb73qW — J (@jiteshpillaai) 6 April 2017

Of late, there have many been rumours of Deepika and Ranveer's split. It was reported that Deepika was upset with the Bajirao Mastani actor as he had been ignoring her since quite some time. While the duo used to be spotted together at almost all the events, they suddenly being out of the limelight had given rise to the buzz.

Nevertheless, it was later reported that Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had asked the rumoured couple to avoid being clicked together till the making of the film. Amidst all these rumours, this photoshopped picture of Ranveer and Deepika received a lot of attention on social media for obvious reasons.