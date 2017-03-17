While Barcelona were being picked to play against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League quarter finals draw on Friday, Barca hotshot Lionel Messi was enjoying a break from football as he and his family -- partner Antonella Roccuzzo and sons Thiago and Mateo -- unwinded at the Disneyland Paris.

Messi went 'undercover' sporting a black hood, a cap and a full beard.

However, Messi, for a moment, forgot that even if he might try every other trick possible to camouflage himself, football fans will still identify him.

The fans quickly seized the moment to take selfies with Messi and soon post them online. Messi, along with Antonella and his two sons, visited Disneyland Paris last year as well.

Check out the pics