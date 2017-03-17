While Barcelona were being picked to play against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League quarter finals draw on Friday, Barca hotshot Lionel Messi was enjoying a break from football as he and his family -- partner Antonella Roccuzzo and sons Thiago and Mateo -- unwinded at the Disneyland Paris.
Messi went 'undercover' sporting a black hood, a cap and a full beard.
However, Messi, for a moment, forgot that even if he might try every other trick possible to camouflage himself, football fans will still identify him.
The fans quickly seized the moment to take selfies with Messi and soon post them online. Messi, along with Antonella and his two sons, visited Disneyland Paris last year as well.
Check out the pics
#sports_news Lionel Messi takes break from Barcelona as he goes for undercover trip to Disneyland Paris https://t.co/iE47XP1AqU pic.twitter.com/w3X7RX1RCS— News Variety (@NewsVariety2) March 16, 2017
RT barcastuff_real: Images: Messi at Disneyland Paris #fcblive [via FCBW_A7] pic.twitter.com/vjlD0iTJep— Little Chicken (@Brutal_ID) March 16, 2017
