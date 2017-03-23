Tyga's ex girlfriend Demi Rose made sure all eyes were on her at SIXTY6 magazine's bash by flaunting her curvy figure in a sheer negligee on Wednesday night.

The model was spilling out of the minimal number and flashed like a lighthouse on acid while getting out of a cab for the magazine's launch party in London.

Rose grabbed headline last year for her short-lived fling with Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga. Rose and Tyga reportedly got together when he was on a break from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in May 2016.

Rose opened up about her fleeting romance with Tyga in SIXTY6's inaugural issue saying she was charmed by his quirky, funny nature.

"He had been messaging me then I went to a party in Cannes and bumped into him. We ended up spending the rest of our time there together," she said. "He was quirky, funny, genuine, that's what I liked about him."

Rose, 21, has been a social media celebrity since her school days and in an interview with The Sun in December 2016, she said she started posting saucy pictures of herself on Instagram when she 18.

"Posed for selfies and pictures and it just grew from like 60,000 to 200,000 to a million to 3.2million now.

"In school I was quite popular on MySpace and that kind of followed on to Instagram. It was really weird when people started recognising me and stuff on the street. I just got used to it."