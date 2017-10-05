Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam Khan has always been one of the favourites for the paparazzi, but the superstar does not want his little kid to be clicked anymore, at least around his school.

AbRam is undoubtedly one of the most popular star kids. He has never been media-shy and fans have been lucky to see some of his most adorable pictures. However, it has been reported that SRK made sure no lensman takes photos of AbRam entering or exiting his school.

AbRam has recently been admitted to Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Shah Rukh reportedly asked the media not to click pictures of his son when during his school hours as that could distract him. However, some photographers still reportedly stay around the school to get some photos of the little one.

"He does not want any pictures of AbRam in school or of Aryan. He is very particular about it. But a couple of people are stationed outside. It is rare to get a picture of AbRam," Bollywoodlife quoted a source as saying. Apparently, the actor has told the school authorities to take measures to avoid his son getting troubled at the school area.

Shah Rukh has never had any issue with paparazzi taking AbRam's pictures all this while, but it seems the doting father does not want to compromise any bit when it comes to his son's education. Well, that is perfectly fair on his part.

Some time back, a video had come up in which Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan was seen getting uncomfortable when several camera-men started clicking her at Tubelight special screening. The lensmen followed her very aggressively and the young girl had to call her father to pick her up.