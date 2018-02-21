The fans of Salman Khan are highly excited about his upcoming movie, Race 3, the shooting of which is currently underway in Thailand. To add to the curiosity surrounding the movie, a few pictures from the sets showing the superstar with bruises on his face have surfaced online.

In the images, Salman is seen with the film's crew members in a jungle, dressed in a white shirt and black pants. The bruises on his face indicate that Salman is shooting for an action sequence.

Earlier this month, the team of Remo D'Souza wrapped up its Mumbai schedule. The third installment of the hit franchise will see Jacqueline Fernandez romancing the superstar.

Interestingly, the lead pair of the movie, Salman - Jacqueline Fernandez, are working together for the second time after tasting success with Kick.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman, Jacqueline, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Unlike the first two films that starred Saif Ali Khan, Race 3 will not see the Nawab of Pataudi. Apparently, the makers had approached Saif for a parallel lead along with Salman, but the actor refused it. The Buzz is that Saif didn't want to play the second lead given that he had been the hero of the first two films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

Meanwhile, post Race 3, Salman has a long list of movies. While he will host the game show Dus Ka Dum 3 that will kick start from June 2018 onwards, he also has Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, the shooting of which will kick start in April 2018 and Kick 2.